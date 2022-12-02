After forty years, we stand bewildered in front of each other in the waiting room of a hospital. Equally speechless. And before we have time to reassure each other that we haven’t changed a bit, his name is called. There he goes, behind his walker. Over his shoulder he still calls, without a hint of irony, “See you in another forty years, mom belle”.

