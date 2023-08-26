I had a nasty procedure in the hospital. I’m going to take a checkup with a nurse. On the way in the elevator I almost go flat. Sit on the floor with difficulty while the nurse sits behind me, supporting me and giving me instructions. The elevator door opens, I look up, two people want to get in. “Madam has become unwell for a while,” the nurse tells them. “No problem, have a nice day!” they answer cheerfully, and walk to the other elevator.

