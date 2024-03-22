I live on an attic floor in the heart of Amsterdam. Every spring a family of pigeons settles in my gutter. Pigeons, it turns out, are active day and night and make constant noise. It's “oo, oo, oo”, from early in the morning until late at night. The soundtrack of my summer. When a friend unexpectedly stays over one evening, I make up the sofa bed in my living room. The next morning, after my boyfriend has left for work, she says seriously: “I'm telling you this with the best intentions, but those sex noises you're making… you really need to do something about that.”

