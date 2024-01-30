Me, new grandmother in particular, wants to buy something for my first grandchild to be. At Het Kousenhuis I see nice socks, packed per 4. When I asked whether these baby socks also come in other colors, the answer was: “Ma'am, these are not baby socks, these are dog socks.” Oh well, I still have to get into it, in my new grandma role.

