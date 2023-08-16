Grandson (19) comes for dinner with girlfriend (18). For the first time. She has just obtained her high school diploma. On the porch we chat about holidays, NS Interrail, Berlin museums, beet salad, vegan, family, and so on. After a while I ask what she wants to do with her diploma… aha, a gap year… and after that year? We eat, drink tea and chat about everything.

Just before dessert she surprises me (78) with the genuinely interested question: “What about you? What are you going to do next year?”

