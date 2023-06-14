The grandsons aged 6 and 8 are staying with us, their grandparents, for a few days. On the way to an activity, grandmother tells us that the children were found in Colombia. That makes a big impression. They ask grandma how she knows that. “From the news app,” says grandma. What is that? I explain that is some kind of newspaper on the phone. Two pairs of surprised eyes look at me: what is a newspaper?

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]