I turned right into our quiet street. We live at the end ourselves. Two houses have received new residents. A man was walking on the sidewalk to the left. I didn’t recognize him. Definitely one of the newcomers. As I drove past him, I kindly greeted him: “Welcome to our street!” “I’ve lived here for ten years,” he said.

