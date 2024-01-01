Halfway through New Year's Day, my son (14) collapses next to me on the couch. Tired from celebrating New Year's Eve at a friend's house.

“It's January already, which means your birthday is in five weeks. Start thinking about presents,” I say enthusiastically.

He answers: “I want a car and a traffic jam, but it has to be a Ferrari. And otherwise I want other parents.”

I am witnessing an adolescent hangover, without alcohol.

