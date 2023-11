A new toilet seat had to be purchased. When I got home from the home improvement store, I was very surprised when I opened the box.

The glasses were blue instead of white.

So back to IKEA. Explained the problem at the counter. The employee’s answer: “Of course you have to remove the blue protective film.”

