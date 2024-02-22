We are getting a new management assistant. Our head of operations enthusiastically comes up with the idea of ​​inviting our new colleague to an introductory lunch with our team of 14 people a week before she starts employment. No sooner said than done. Reserved a room, ordered sandwiches and drinks, registered our guest at reception. Everyone is ready. At 12.10 she has not yet arrived. “That's off to a good start,” I say. After a phone call with her, it turns out that we desperately need a management assistant, as she is the only one not invited.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]