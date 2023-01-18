An intern is allowed to attend a birth under my watchful eye, it’s the first time for him. He’s very nervous. He carries out all assignments meticulously. During the pressing I ask him if he wants to grab a cold washcloth to put it on the (bright red) head of the woman in labor. He does this with dedication. The cloth is very wet so I ask him to wring it out. Then it happens: right above the head of the woman giving birth, the extremely concentrated intern squeezes out the washcloth.

