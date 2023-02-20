A friend had the curious habit of unwrapping a book she received as a gift from God. With a special knife she carefully cut the wrapper and lifted the book out like a baby from the womb. Then the packaging went untouched in a drawer.

I considered this ritual a harmless habit as we all have a few.

Until one birthday when I got my own book back, neatly in the original packaging.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]