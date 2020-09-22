The fight of Trump Administration vs. TikTok, its parent, ByteDance, and tech giant Tencent constitute continued nonsense. Moreover, the path that Washington follows puts the behavior of the supposed country of freedom on a par with that of India or Russia, countries that have threatened to close the Internet or create their own; and it makes it increasingly difficult to differentiate whether the rules they seek to impose are based on legitimate national security concerns or are mere expressions of nationalism.

The chiaroscuro role played by big technology in our lives is not solved with improvised unilateral actions, and the political class does not seem prepared to couple to society the great changes that companies are imposing. US congressmen gave good proof of their ignorance in the useless telematic appearance of the main executives of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook that took place at the end of July.

The congressmen agreed that large technology companies (regardless of their nationality) constitute a social problem that must be limited. But their ability and preparation to find a solution is poor. Something even more bloody in the case of the European Union: our politicians are willing to fight in favor of users, yes. But their ability to influence is minimal. It is no coincidence that the greater belligerence of the EU coincides with the fact that Europe has not been able, unlike the US and China, to create its own technology industry to defend.