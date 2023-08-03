We were visiting our old neighbors and the other residents from the street passed by. The demented elderly person (our old neighbor) was admitted to a closed ward of a care center. The last straw was that she had seen a naked man walking down the street.

I remembered a sweltering night and I looked for my iPad in the study and turned on the light for a few seconds to find it, thinking no one would see me at that hour.

