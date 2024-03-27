It was the beginning of Easter week. The four of us had recently been to London and had… Jesus Christ Superstar seen. The children (6 and 5) loved it and wanted to hear that CD again and again and sang along to some parts.

When we put on the St. Matthew for a change, the youngest asked his big brother: “What kind of music is this again?” The eldest, in a teaching tone: “That is Jesus Christ Superstar for grown-ups.”

