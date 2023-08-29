We walk through a street in the village where we have not been for a long time. The blind side wall of a corner house now appears to be fitted with grey-blue ceramic elements. We stop to take a closer look at them. Across the street, a boy of about ten years old is looking angrily at us. When we prepare to continue on our way, he shouts: “Yes, just keep going. It’s not a museum here!”

