Saturday morning, scanning the news at the kitchen table. “Then your mother suddenly lives in your garden, what does that do to you?” the NOS app headlines. More and more municipalities are allowing residents to build a ‘pre-informal care home’ on their plot. Mothers in a garden shed, I try to imagine and inform my wife about this trend. She answers quickly and firmly: “Not in my backyard!”

