Recently spent a week babysitting at a friend’s farm. They went on vacation and we were looking after the sheep, the pigs and the chickens. Completely organic, the pigs burrow in the mud. The second day the neighboring farmers sprayed poison on their meadows and a day later molehills all appeared in our grass. We called our friends. “Oh, that’s every year, all moles then flee to us, let them go, we are their refuge.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]