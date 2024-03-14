In my V6 class it is about the Oscar-winning Hoyte van Hoytema. “That's a cool name actually,” says someone. “In Franeker you have Eise Eisinga's planetarium,” says someone else. And also: “Didn't you have the one from D66 in the House of Representatives? Sjoerd Sjoerdsma?” The hockey fans cheer in unison: “Taeke Taekema!” When I want to explain where such a name comes from, someone shouts from the back row: “Missed opportunity, sir. Why didn't your father and mother name you Otto?”

