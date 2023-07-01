The traffic light turns green. My husband and I and our grandson (3), sitting on my walker, cross the street at the zebra crossing. A blonde teenager on a bicycle runs through a red light. My husband grabs him by his shirt. The boy shouts: “Don’t touch me, pedophile!” A car stops and a passer-by also interferes. “Pedophile!” My husband tells him to stop for a zebra crossing and certainly for a walker. The boy says: ‘I don’t care’, while filming my husband. I feel sorry for teachers who have to deal with such miesgassers.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]