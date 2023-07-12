The daughter (8) and I are standing at a parking meter in The Hague. Hassle: coins, debit card, zone number, parking times. Someone is coming. Formiliar face. I go through the registers of my memory: untraceable. Greetings when in doubt. “Hello!” Merry greeting back. Happy. “Mom! That was the Prime Minister!” damn. That was it.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]