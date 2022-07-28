My sister-in-law (91) was temporarily admitted to the Eben Haezer hospital in Amsterdam. A doctor asked her several questions to find out if her memory was still working properly. She was able to answer all questions quickly and accurately. When asked “do you know where you are now?” she immediately gave the correct answer.

“But,” she continued, “may I ask you a question now? Do you know what Eben Haezer means?”

The doctor didn’t know that.

“So far the Lord has helped us,” she said.

