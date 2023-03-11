The youngest has just moved in. Calling is for boomers, so our communication is via WhatsApp. This week I sent the good news about the basic grant. Silence. A moment later a link to DUO. Amounts. The question is whether he still has enough household money. No answer. My last attempt: “Should we bring an emergency package of meatballs with cauliflower?” Ping! Answer: “Getsie. Cauliflower.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]