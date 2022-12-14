We are in the small hall, where a world famous string quartet will perform. A lady behind us pokes her head between us and starts asking questions. Which composers? Which pieces? We answer well. Then she wants to know which instruments we play and whether we do that together. Finally, she inquires about the nature of our relationship. My neighbor replies with some irritation: “We can’t stand each other!” Just before the quartet enters, she concludes: “Oh, then you are married.”

