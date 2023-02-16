It’s the first Valentine’s Day after my recent breakup. As I walk into the classroom where I will be teaching theater for the next hour, one of the students hands me a craft of a pink heart: “For you, teacher.” When the kids storm out of class after class, I get a text from a friend asking how my day is. I text her back that I’m fine, that my valentine is 6 this year, wears glasses with unbreakable temples, and just ate half of his prittpen.

