On my way to Seville Cathedral, a spicy scent lures me into a restaurant. I want to eat what I smell, but my Spanish is poor and the manager doesn’t understand me. After a confusing conversation I am allowed to sit. A little later he smiles and serves a large plate with rice, egg and meat. It’s the best meal I’ve had in ages. Satisfied, I look around. The glass display cases are filled with cake, cookies and chocolate. Then it dawns on me. This is a pastry shop and I just ate the pastry chef’s lunch.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]