As a married person, it’s my guilty pleasure to dream away at the TV show First Dates. The somewhat uncomfortable search for love is not only reserved for young people. When two people of my own generation get through their first date effortlessly and also decide to keep seeing each other, I think to myself; you see, it is never too late to find the great happiness. My teenage daughter casually passes by and says: “Oh, how nice, old people who dare to do it again.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]