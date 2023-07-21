When I was eleven I got a Barbie and Ken in evening wear. What was I supposed to play with it? As a girl who played marbles and football, I could not imagine the daily activities of the couple. Fortunately, a girlfriend knew what to do with it: “You first undress them and then they fuck.” She ripped the clothes off the dolls, put Ken on top of Barbie and made him make wild movements. I scuttled home in shock, to throw the plastic lovers in the bottom of a cupboard forever.

