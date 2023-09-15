During my holiday I walk in a peat area in Twente.
A bird watcher sits down next to me on a bench and we start talking.
I take my chance and ask him for tips: “Sir, do you know where I can find the Montagu’s Harrier here?”
He says “Yes, I know that.”
Then it is quiet, so I urge him: “Where?”
He answers dryly: “Just look very carefully in the sky.”
Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]
A version of this article also appeared in the September 15, 2023 newspaper.
#Opinion #closely
Leave a Reply