During my holiday I walk in a peat area in Twente.

A bird watcher sits down next to me on a bench and we start talking.

I take my chance and ask him for tips: “Sir, do you know where I can find the Montagu’s Harrier here?”

He says “Yes, I know that.”

Then it is quiet, so I urge him: “Where?”

He answers dryly: “Just look very carefully in the sky.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]