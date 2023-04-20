I play the primary school game with a few students. A boy is given a tough multiple-choice question: “Who first swore allegiance to the Spanish king and then led the revolt against the Spaniards? Was that: Erasmus, William of Orange or Calvin?” The student immediately replies: “Willem van Oranje, of course.” I compliment him on his good answer and the speed with which he gives it. He says: “Quite logical. Calvin is a YouTuber and Erasmus is the hospital near here. So it must be William of Orange.”

