For the first time since the start of the corona period, our editorial meeting will take place live at the office again. Everyone is happy that they no longer have to look at screens and see all colleagues in 3D. That was more than two and a half years ago. The autumn wave seems to be over. Afterwards, they will have lunch together in the canteen. But not everyone. “I’m going home again,” says the colleague, who sat next to me throughout the meeting, grabbing her bag and coat. “My son is at home with corona.”

