February 12, 2024
Opinion | Literary audience

In Forum Groningen I am a volunteer at Adriaan van Dis's performance. The young girls behind the bar see the old writer drinking coffee in the lounge, but his name doesn't ring a bell. “What exactly is he known for?” they inquire. I talk about his TV career, his novels. “Aha,” says one, “novels.” She looks around the audience of the literary festival. “Hence all the women here.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]

