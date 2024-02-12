Opinion | Literary audience

In Forum Groningen I am a volunteer at Adriaan van Dis's performance. The young girls behind the bar see the old writer drinking coffee in the lounge, but his name doesn't ring a bell. “What exactly is he known for?” they inquire. I talk about his TV career, his novels. “Aha,” says one, “novels.” She looks around the audience of the literary festival. “Hence all the women here.”

