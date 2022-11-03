My sewing machine, over forty years old, is heavy. I decide to buy a new one. I order a ‘lightweight’ sewing machine from a well-known retail chain. This will be delivered to your home two days later. After five days I call customer service to ask where the machine is. A friendly lady says it will be delivered by bicycle courier within 24 hours. After another few days of waiting I call again. It turns out that people are looking for a strong man for the delivery. I (woman, 65+) picked it up myself by bike.

