I was sitting on the couch at my classmate Marieke's house. We were about sixteen, we just met up after school. I saw lifeguard Smeets walking past the room window. My trauma from school swimming surfaced. I went wild: “Oh, there was lifeguard Smeets! What a jerk! Terrible man! Had nightmares about it for years. He forced me to dive by pushing me off the diving board! He makes me hate swimming.” The back door opened. A man entered the room through the kitchen: Marieke Smeets' father… lifeguard Smeets.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]