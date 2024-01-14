I was standing at the AH service counter next to a lady who came with a pear in her hand to tell me that the pears she had bought before Christmas were still hard. And her son loved pears so much, but now he couldn't eat them. If she could get other pears. The employee looked confused and said they no longer sold these pears. I looked at the pear in her hand and said: “Madam, these are stewing pears!” The woman reacts in surprise: “Oooh, that's why! And how do you make it?” I shared my recipe with her and she left the store satisfied.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]