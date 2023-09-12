In search of silence and concentration, I go to the fourth floor of the public library. I am the only visitor to the room at this early hour.

After I’ve been working for half an hour, a young student sits down right behind me. He takes out his phone and watches a movie, the sound is on speaker.

When I tell him that this bothers me, he says indignantly: “It’s a library here, isn’t it.”

