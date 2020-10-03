Lee Miller (1907 – 1977) has had to wait a long time for exhibitions to match his work. It used to be where it had to be to encourage or accelerate the development of a process, be it the experimental photography of a century ago in Paris, the war photo in London in 1942, the concentration camps that were being opened and the photographers documented in 1945, Hitler’s apartment to verify from his bathtub (!) That the dictator no longer existed. For years considered a muse, a detestable word, the American is now at the Miró in Barcelona with an expo that illuminates her career by presenting her for what she was: a motor artist, catalyst. In photography, and in the fertile and often misinterpreted British surrealism and, with it, in the art of the first half of the 20th century.

One of the non-photographic works that best represent her, almost seen, is the reconstruction of one of her sculpture-objects, from 1937, The Kiss: a woman’s left forearm with her nails painted English red, upright, wears a bracelet rigid that, up close, you can see that it is made resembling the gums and teeth of a tightly closed mouth.

Lee Miller and Surrealism in Great Britain is an excellent exhibition not only because it allows to see a good selection of his work, by Eleanor Clayton, of the Hepworth Wakefield that has organized it, one of the recent museums dedicated to British art from Tutelary figure of the Barbara Hepworth sculpture that gives it its name. There is more. It is an excellent proposal because it brings together Miller with her contemporaries and friends, with whom she worked thoroughly, creating a network: the painters Eileen Agar and Leonora Carrington, the painters Miró, Picasso, Ernst, Penrose, Dalí, Paul Nash and others, sculptor Henry Moore, photographers Man Ray, Dora Maar and Miller’s inseparable colleague in war photojournalism, Scherman. A beautiful idea has been to add the Iberian surrealists Maruja Mallo and Àngel Planells to the dialogue.

She was a photographer of stature, for her technique and for her approach to what was in front of her, be it herself or her friends – her portraits of the surrealist group in Cannes and Cornwall in 1937 are famous -, the models for Vogue and magazines Londoners, his vision of the desert when he moved to live in Egypt before the war and, above all, his way of approaching war photojournalism when he returned to Europe and found what he found. It is necessary to have a very good look, even despite the discouragements that Miller knew, to photograph as she does the disturbing and at the same time theatrical, ironic and subversive images that the gas masks and gas masks offered in London from 1941 onwards. fireproof. To photograph a photographer dressed for war like a mannequin from a fashion magazine. To account with a mannequin, now, of the camouflage outfits that were used as an example in those years to prepare personnel for war. To, with all the self-confidence, be photographed in Hitler’s bathtub in 1945.

Growing up alongside a father photographer who portrayed her upside down from her childhood, Lee Miller debuted with a provocative self-portrait, her 1930s selfie in Paris. She was then twenty-three years old, she was a very beautiful girl, and she showed her naked torso, stiff breasts and her profile turned to the viewer’s left (towards the past). It is the work that begins the route of the exhibition. One can think when seeing it that we are again with the muses and their photographers. The expo does not interpret it that way, which presents this photo as a declaration of principles, but which can also be described like this: Miller faces the classic male gaze – her model is Greek sculpture – maybe to say enough, maybe not. It is not well known then. It will be known later, when we see the photos of this period, in the laboratory of his compatriot Man Ray in Paris, where thanks to her (due to those very necessary laboratory errors) the two arrive at the procedure of solarization, the inversion of the light in the negative that would provide so many good images from then on to so many photographers until today.

“I don’t have time to be a muse, I’m too busy working,” said the painter Leonora Carrington, another of the rock, without hesitation in those years. It was not necessary for Lee Miller to affirm it, he applied it, like his good friend Eileen Agar, very present in this magnificent expo with her paintings, sculptures and theatrical designs.

Mercè Ibarz is a writer and professor at UPF