My father (90) was in need of a new lawn mower because the old cord mower had stopped working. He decided he now wanted a mower with batteries. In the lawnmower shop, he was given a choice between different models.

“This model is the best gentleman, it is the most expensive, but it will last for thirty years.”

My father: “Then I don’t need it. do you also have one for about five years?”

