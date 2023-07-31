During a model painting summer course, we have different female models every day. They are all wonderful and professional; yet after three days we wonder if a male model might arrive tomorrow. “No, sorry people”, our teacher apologizes. “I couldn’t find a man.” A fellow student immediately responds: “That also bothered me for a while.”

