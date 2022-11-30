Two boys of about eight years old and a slightly younger girl ring the doorbell. They ask if I have a heather for a job. There is still some cardboard in front of the paper bin that they can take away. I collect 1.50 euros for the deal and say that it is my last money. They go on their way cheerfully, only the girl comes back for a moment and asks worriedly: “Have you no money left at all?”

