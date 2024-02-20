Volunteering as a Language Buddy has led to a warm friendship with the woman, her husband and children. Sometimes I get a question from the children. This is also the case this morning during the spring break, when they also work on school every day. Or I know what spoborden herb is. What? At my request she shows her notebook. She has to learn compound words in group 5. I read: fender weed in the list. I don't know this word either. When I enter the word on the dictionary site, Van Dale says: no result. You don't need to know this word!, I say.

