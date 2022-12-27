The thermostat is broken, a handyman is coming. I know what he’s going to say. “What a ruin!” He runs his hand along the wall, pieces fall to the floor. “Is this safe?” The student house where I live has not been renovated since 1975. “Isn’t your landlord doing anything about this?” No, he has been threatening to evict us for years if we criticize. A few minutes later, the handyman says: “Solution! Hopefully you don’t have to pay for this yourself.” I laugh at his comment and walk to the door. Unfortunately, you have to.

