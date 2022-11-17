After living abroad for years, I recently cycled across the moors in beautiful weather. In the distance I saw two young women walking next to the bike path. When I passed them they shouted: “Willem, Willem!” Hey, I thought in a flash, how nice those must be my daughter’s friends. That they still recognize me! I stopped and looked back and at the same moment a labrador named Willem came running. An illusion richer I cycled on again.

