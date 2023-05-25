I walk through one of The Hague’s leafy parks on one of those winding forest paths, where as a walking road user you can still feel liberated from the stubborn bicycle terrorism. A lady on an OV-fiets approaches me. When passing I just tell her: “Madam, this is a footpath and not a cycle path”. The lady calls out: “I can’t know, I don’t live here.”

