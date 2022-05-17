A man flops into a chair next to an acquaintance in the sunny square:

„I have just bought a new bicycle, second-hand of course, one for the bicycle and half for a lock, otherwise those teringlijers will take it with them. Sitting with my ass on the saddle, much too high of course, I fall on my face just in front of a full terrace. Immediately all women around me, ‘Are you okay, sir, a glass of water, sir?’ Get the hell out of your shit, don’t you have some new knees for me?”

