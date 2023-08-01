After two weeks of enjoying French cheese and wine, a visit to the gym is essential. Overconfident, I decide to do a trendy group lesson after the training. Quite a challenge with my rickety motor skills. Fortunately, one Sandra turns out to be an even bigger klutz. The instructor fanatically corrects her throughout the lesson. When I walk out satisfied, the instructor comes running: “Sorry, I thought your name was Sandra.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]