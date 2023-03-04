We are having breakfast and take a card from the kletspot on the table. We sometimes do. The question we get to chat about is, “Name three words that describe you.” We’re doing a round. When it’s my turn, I describe myself as sweet, serious and honest, to which Meike (7) asks: “Why not actually caring?” A very nice one, I think and I ask her what caring really is. “Well, that you always worry about us.”

