After reading a lot of prestigious works by many scientists, I’ve come to the conclusion that all these smart guys don’t understand shit. What have they given us, except vague descriptions and scientific reductions of human nature? And still they haven’t been able to define it, the fools. There are only two kinds of people in this world: those who raise their hands when they get priority in traffic, and those who don’t. And those last ones, those are the assholes.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]