We sat with a good acquaintance on a terrace. He had two boys with him, aged five and six. They were busy with a coloring picture. After all, the end result would be an ice cream. After a while, the five-year-old said: “So, Kees is done.” I asked: “Hey, is your name suddenly Kees?” “No,” he said. Then he looked at me and said, “That’s how you say it.”

