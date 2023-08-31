My 12-year-old son ended up in the world of Andrew Tate via TikTok and Instagram. With videos about growing muscles, a successful one lone wolf are, how to relate to women, protein drink, regulate testosterone and get rich. He would like a gym subscription because he assumes that he can achieve all this. I read the article with him NRC about algorithms and misogyny, and ask him if he knows what misogyny means. He hesitates and says: “No, or do you just mean sometimes misogynistic?”

